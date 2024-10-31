Two Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Masvingo Road Accident
Two people were killed while five others were injured in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 225-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road at around 5:30 PM on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels. He said:
were injured when a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels at the 225 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 30th October 2024 at around 1530 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post mortem while four of the injured victims were admitted at the same hospital. The other injured victim was referred to a hospital in Harare for further medical attention.Feedback
Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to adhere to the country’s road rules and regulations to help reduce accidents and avoid speeding on the roads.
