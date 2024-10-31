Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Two Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Masvingo Road Accident

6 minutes agoThu, 31 Oct 2024 13:44:48 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Two Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Masvingo Road Accident

Two people were killed while five others were injured in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 225-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road at around 5:30 PM on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels. He said:

were injured when a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels at the 225 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 30th October 2024 at around 1530 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post mortem while four of the injured victims were admitted at the same hospital. The other injured victim was referred to a hospital in Harare for further medical attention.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to adhere to the country’s road rules and regulations to help reduce accidents and avoid speeding on the roads.

More: Pindula News

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Accident

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback