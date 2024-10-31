Two Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Masvingo Road Accident

6 minutes ago Thu, 31 Oct 2024 13:44:48 GMT

Two people were killed while five others were injured in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 225-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road at around 5:30 PM on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels. He said: