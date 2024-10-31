ZANU PF Proposes Renaming Provinces

The decision, made during the party’s annual conference in Bulawayo, aims to promote national cohesion and will be implemented by various government departments, according to ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa. Said Chinamasa:

On liberation war heritage, the party directs government to accelerate renaming of provinces and do away with colonial names, which divide the nation. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Commenting on ZANU PF’s resolution, historian Methembe Hadebe said naming the provinces based on ethnicity was part of the colonialists’ “divide and rule” strategy.

He remarked, “It was a tactic designed to prevent people from recognising their identity beyond their ethnic backgrounds.”

Hadebe added that renaming the provinces would foster national pride rather than allowing individuals to focus solely on their ethnic identities.

However, Brian, a UK-based Zimbabwean who preferred to use only his first name, told ZimLive that divisions stem from the government’s attitudes toward the regions, not the province names. He said:

This is much ado about nothing, honestly. We have lived with these names for more than 40 years and I did not see anything potentially damaging about them. I stand to be convinced. While it is their right to deliberate over trivialities, I still feel ZANU PF could have best spent their precious time finding solutions on how to bring other provinces that lag behind in terms of development at par with the rest. For example, Matabeleland South is known as the poorest province in the country. I lived in the province for decades confronted by its sorry state of affairs daily. I will not celebrate a sudden change of name when there is still no sign of development there. Surely, a resolution on how to scale up development in the province is much more substantive and welcome than a dull discussion on changing ink on administrative letterheads and date stamps.

Zimbabwe’s neighbour, Zambia, is divided into ten provinces: Central Province, Copperbelt Province, Eastern Province, Luapula Province, Lusaka Province, Muchinga Province, North-Western Province, Northern Province, Southern Province, and Western Province.

The names of these provinces are generally based on their geographical location, historical significance, or notable features.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment