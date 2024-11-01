Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Concedes Defeat In Election
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the general election on Friday, marking a significant change for a country that has seen the ruling party in power for 58 years.
Masisi accepted his loss before the final results were announced, with his Botswana Democratic Party trailing in fourth place in the parliamentary elections, reported AP News.
The main opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change, held a strong lead in the partial results, positioning its candidate, Duma Boko, as the favourite to become president of this southern African nation, known for being one of the world’s largest producers of mined diamonds.
In his remarks in an early-morning press conference two days after the election, Masisi stated that he had called Boko to inform him of his concession. He said:
I concede the election. I am proud of our democratic processes. Although I wanted a second term, I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process.
I look forward to attending the coming inauguration and cheering on my successor. He will enjoy my support.
Masisi’s BDP dominated politics for nearly 60 years since the country gained independence from Britain in 1966. This election marks the first time another party will govern in Botswana’s democratic history.
Botswana has been recognized as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, with an economy heavily reliant on diamond production. It is the world’s second-largest natural diamond producer, following Russia.
However, a downturn in global diamond demand has significantly impacted Botswana’s economy, leading to rising unemployment, which exceeded 27% this year. The government has seen a sharp decline in revenue from diamonds.
Masisi and the BDP faced criticism for not doing enough to diversify the economy in response to these challenges.
The Umbrella for Democratic Change, Duma Boko, is a 54-year-old lawyer who previously contested elections in 2014 and 2019.
More: Pindula News