CAPS United Offers Players US$1,000 Bonus For Beating Simba Bhora

CAPS United head coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressed optimism about correcting “the wrongs of the past” as his team prepares to face Simba Bhora again, following their earlier 0-1 defeat this season. Said Chitembwe:

It looks to be a good match but first I would want to congratulate coach Tonderai Ndiraya because he has shown that he is a good coach.

He has done well with Simba Bhora against all odds, not many people believed in him. Not many people believed in his qualities as a coach.

He has gone on to do extremely very well with the team, so I think he deserves the credit and I’m happy for him.

But coming to the game on Saturday, I think it’s an equally important game for us as it is also important for them.

It’s important for us because we lost the first game we played at Rufaro, obviously after having dominated throughout the match.

We lost through a goal that I thought we could have avoided from a free kick, that was one of the very disappointing action for the entire match.

So we have a good reason to play that match and correct the wrongs of the past and we are looking forward to it with a lot of hope that we can go there and win.

But one thing I can assure you is that it’s going to be a difficult game, Simba Bhora have been on a roll.

They have played quite well and managed to win key matches and that makes them a very dangerous team to play against.