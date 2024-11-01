Mushayavanhu Expands RBZ Executive Team
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has embarked on a remodelling exercise that includes expanding the executive management committee (ExCo) to 16 from 10 and changing some dockets.
John Mushayavanhu, the former group CEO of FBC Holdings Limited, took over as RBZ Governor on March 28.
Since his appointment, he has introduced the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and promised to make the local unit a preferred medium of exchange.
However, the central bank has faced several challenges, among them, a volatile exchange rate, rising inflation and increased dollarisation.
In response to inquiries by NewsDay, the RBZ said it is going through a remodelling process. It said:
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is going through a remodelling process. This is an ongoing process, which shall be communicated at the opportune time.
The Executive Committee (ExCo) comprises the following members:
- Governor: Mushayavanhu
- Deputy Governors: Jesimen Chipika and Innocent Matshe
- Executive Assistant/Advisor to the Governor: Moris Mpofu
- Director of Economic Research, Modelling, and Policy: Nebson Mupunga
- Director of Banking Operations & Currency Management: Azvinandaa Saburi (a newly created role)
- Director of Financial Surveillance: Farai Masendu
- Director of Banking Supervision, Surveillance, and Financial Stability: Philip Madamombe
- Director of Human Resources: Cleopas Chiketa
- Director of Policy and Strategy: Joseph Mverecha (newly appointed)
- Director of Corporate Affairs: Melody Harry (newly appointed)
- Director of Finance, Assets, and Stores Management: Never Nyemudzo (newly appointed)
- Director of Financial Markets: Ernest Matiza (promoted from Deputy Director)
- Director of Capital Flows Administration and Management: Tayengwa Chitauro
- Director of ICT, Innovation Hub, and Fintechs: Clever Haparari
