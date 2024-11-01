Mushayavanhu Expands RBZ Executive Team

5 minutes ago Fri, 01 Nov 2024 04:50:16 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has embarked on a remodelling exercise that includes expanding the executive management committee (ExCo) to 16 from 10 and changing some dockets.

John Mushayavanhu, the former group CEO of FBC Holdings Limited, took over as RBZ Governor on March 28.

Since his appointment, he has introduced the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and promised to make the local unit a preferred medium of exchange.

Feedback