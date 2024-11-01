Police Release Names Of Kuwadzana Accident Victims
4 minutes agoFri, 01 Nov 2024 11:56:52 GMT
Police have released the names of the seven victims of the tragic road traffic accident in Kuwadzana, which occurred just before sunrise on Thursday.
A Toyota Hiace kombi collided with a fuel tanker along the Harare-Bulawayo Road at the Kuwadzana 7 turn-off, resulting in the fatalities.
Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), on Friday said the victims were identified by their next of kin as follows:
- Susan Fly (37), a female adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare.
- Taonezvi Makumbe (54), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare.
- Benson Musimi (36), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare
- Romeo Mahefu (20), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare.
- Egnes Maenzanise (48), a female adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare
- Neli Gwezera (27), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare.
- Aleck Dambaza (37), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare.
Commissioner Nyathi implored public service vehicle operators to observe all road rules and regulations when travelling on the country’s roads to safeguard lives and for motorists to exercise caution and practice good driving conduct to promote road safety.
More: Pindula News