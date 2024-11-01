"Sperm Harvester" Sentenced To Three Years In Jail

In the charge of criminal insult, the accused is sentenced to a one-year jail sentence for the two counts and for the charge of theft, you are ordered to pay a fine of US$300 or serve 30 days in prison.

Moreover, the accused is sentenced to a further six months’ imprisonment for fraud and this sentence will run concurrently with the sentence of criminal insult.

The court heard that on March 18, 2024, at Fingo Business Centre, Masango approached two juveniles returning home from school, introducing himself as a police officer.

He falsely accused them of being drunk, slapped them, and searched their bags.

Masango ordered the boys to follow him to the police base in Mbembesi, but he did not enter the charge office. Instead, he forced them into a Toyota Wish car, claiming they were headed to Bulawayo.

After driving about 200 meters, he demanded the juveniles’ cellphones, stating it was illegal for students to possess them.

The boys were locked in a room near a bar in the shopping centre. Masango later returned, claiming he would take them to the school authority for their safety.

Instead, he led them to his homestead, where he coerced them into wearing condoms and masturbating. When they struggled to ejaculate, he ordered them to urinate and repeat the act.

They ejaculated and he ordered them to remove condoms and place them on the floor and he promised to buy them food.

After the ordeal, the juveniles were released the following morning.

On March 29, 2024, Masango targeted another victim, forcing him to follow him to his homestead and subjecting him to similar sexual coercion.

The three juveniles eventually reported the incidents to the police, prompting an investigation into Masango’s actions.

