Victim Of Aloe Vera Concoction Sought To "Cleanse The System" Before Meeting His Second Wife

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Joseph Myambo (45), Robert Muchawaya (28), Brighton Gwenzi Chibhoso (27), and Kudakwashe Marambire (44). They were pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiadzwa Clinic.

One of the deceased’s friends, Simbarashe Mutepfa, told The Manica Post that the concoction was specifically intended to prepare Myambo for his upcoming encounter with his second wife, who was scheduled to visit him on Monday. Said Mutepfa:

Myambo told us that he wanted to cleanse his body and enhance his performance ahead of his second’s wife visit. He even telephoned her in our presence, telling her that he would be ready for her. That is when he prepared the concoction, which unfortunately led to the unintended fatal consequences.

Mutepfa said he also narrowly escaped death together with Obert Tavarwisa, adding that they were lucky to delay sipping the concoction as they were on cooking duty. Said Mutepfa:

We would otherwise have perished with the other guys, but the cooking duty saved us. We told them that we would take the concoction after finishing preparing supper. The moment I was about to take it, our colleagues who had taken it prior started complaining of abdominal pains, writhing in agony. At first, they were laughing as if they were high on drugs, but their condition deteriorated quickly. They bitterly complained of weak joints. They struggled to talk, saying it felt like there was a force pressing down on their cheekbones.

Apart from Mutepfa and Tavarwisa, four other men were also supposed to consume the concoction but were spared by sheer luck and timing.

Tavarwisa revealed that Myambo was the mastermind behind the mixture, confidently claiming it would cleanse and detoxify the body while enhancing sexual performance.

He explained that Myambo had recently arrived in Chiadzwa, presenting himself as a herbalist with extensive knowledge of men’s health. However, it remains unclear how he concocted this inherently poisonous mixture. Said Tavarwisa:

He arrived last week, masquerading as one of the best herbalists in the country, capable of fixing erectile dysfunction (ED) in men and rekindling their potency. On the fateful day, he went out alone to collect the ingredients. There was aloe vera and another plant I did not recognise, which he chopped into pieces, boiled and drank to prove its safety. After about five minutes, the six started complaining of abdominal and general body discomfort. Matambo, who had arrived late and saw the other guys writhing in agony, also took the concoction, thinking the pain was a sign of its effectiveness. Mutande quickly realised that something was wrong and asked for water, which he drank in large amounts. He also induced himself to vomit, which saved him and Matambo. But for Myambo, it was too late as he was the first to drink, and by the time the others started reacting, his condition had rapidly deteriorated.

The late Muchawaya reportedly refused to drink water despite being advised to do so.

Precious Masuka, the owner of the homestead where the fatal incident occurred, expressed her frustration over accusations from the Myambo family alleging her involvement in his death.

In the aftermath, Joseph Myambo left behind a pregnant wife and three children, while Kudakwashe Marambire also left a wife and three children to mourn their loss.

There are over 400 species of aloe, but three—aloe ballyi, aloe elata, and aloe ruspoliana—are known to be poisonous. It remains unclear whether the plant used in the concoction was inherently toxic or if a poisonous substance was added to it.

George Kandiero, president of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (ZINATHA), said that while traditional medicine can be effective, it requires careful knowledge and diligence in both preparation and consumption.

