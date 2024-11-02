Duma Boko Sworn In As Botswana's 6th President

In his address, he highlighted some key campaign promises, including plans to more than double the minimum wage to P4,000 ($300) and to introduce universal health insurance.

Boko also said he was committed to attracting investors and strengthening relationships with mining companies in Botswana.

He emphasized the need to diversify the country’s diamond-dependent economy, a step seen as essential for stabilising the nation’s finances.

Earlier that day, outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat after the overnight results from Wednesday’s general election showed that his party did not win enough seats to form a government.

The BDP has been in power since Botswana gained independence in 1966. The defeat was a huge setback for Masisi, 63, who had been confident about securing a second term after being elected in 2018. Said Masisi:

We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people. We were really convinced of our message. But every indication, by any measure, is that there’s no way that I can pretend that we’re going to form a government. I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth and transparent transition process ahead of the inauguration.

More: Pindula News

