Self-Styled Prophet Arrested For Demanding To Enter Grace Mugabe's Residence

6 minutes ago Sat, 02 Nov 2024 09:14:42 GMT

A self-styled prophet, believed by the State to be a mental health patient, was arrested after demanding to see former First Lady Grace Mugabe at her Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale Brooke, Harare.

The accused, Gore Mukondiwa, was denied entry by police officers stationed at the residence but remained insistent, ultimately leading to his arrest.

He was charged with criminal trespass and appeared before Harare Magistrate Sharon Rakafa, who remanded him in custody until November 7, ordering that Mukondiwa undergo an examination under the Mental Health Act.

