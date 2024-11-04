Commonwealth Chief Pushes For Zimbabwe's Readmission Despite Human Rights Concerns

In her Informal Assessment Report, Baroness Scotland said stakeholders within Zimbabwe have reported an “overall improved political environment.” She added:

However, Baroness Scotland’s tenure has been marred by controversy, including revelations that she spent £338,000 refurbishing her grace-and-favour Mayfair apartment, earning her the nickname “Baroness Brazen.”

She has been criticised for appointing allies to key positions since taking office. She is to step down early next year.

Baroness Scotland said Zimbabwe is “still in the early stages of its democratic journey,” citing issues like political prisoners and the need for freedom of association. Nevertheless, she believes that most of the core criteria for membership have been broadly met.

Baroness Scotland has proposed that Zimbabwe’s application move to the “next stage,” which involves consultations with member countries.

Since 2018, Zimbabwe has been seeking to rejoin the Commonwealth, motivated by the prestige of membership and access to markets with lower trade tariffs.

A Commonwealth spokesman confirmed that all stakeholders—including the government, opposition, civil society, media, and religious leaders—are eager to see Zimbabwe reintegrated into the Commonwealth family.

