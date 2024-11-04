Commonwealth Chief Pushes For Zimbabwe's Readmission Despite Human Rights Concerns
The Commonwealth’s controversial Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland, is advocating for Zimbabwe’s readmission to the organisation, despite ongoing concerns about its human rights record.
As reported by The Mail, Baroness Scotland has recommended that Zimbabwe be allowed to return more than 20 years after its expulsion due to human rights violations under former President Robert Mugabe.
The current government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has faced accusations of election rigging and the detention of political opponents.
In her Informal Assessment Report, Baroness Scotland said stakeholders within Zimbabwe have reported an “overall improved political environment.” She added:
I am certain that with the help of the Commonwealth family, the country will flourish once again.
However, Baroness Scotland’s tenure has been marred by controversy, including revelations that she spent £338,000 refurbishing her grace-and-favour Mayfair apartment, earning her the nickname “Baroness Brazen.”
She has been criticised for appointing allies to key positions since taking office. She is to step down early next year.
Baroness Scotland said Zimbabwe is “still in the early stages of its democratic journey,” citing issues like political prisoners and the need for freedom of association. Nevertheless, she believes that most of the core criteria for membership have been broadly met.
Baroness Scotland has proposed that Zimbabwe’s application move to the “next stage,” which involves consultations with member countries.
Since 2018, Zimbabwe has been seeking to rejoin the Commonwealth, motivated by the prestige of membership and access to markets with lower trade tariffs.
A Commonwealth spokesman confirmed that all stakeholders—including the government, opposition, civil society, media, and religious leaders—are eager to see Zimbabwe reintegrated into the Commonwealth family.
