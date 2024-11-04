EMA Bans Two Chinese Companies Over Damage To Sanyati River

Mashonaland West EMA provincial spokesperson Munyaradzi Nhariswa said one of the companies, Riverlion (Pvt) Ltd, was sanctioned for excavating and modifying the river channel. He said:

Indeed, two companies were identified: Riverlion (Pvt) Ltd situated on the Hurungwe side and Baimei Investments located on the Nyaminyami side.

Riverlion (Pvt) Ltd was engaged in riverbed mining activities along the Sanyati River, with open workings and a wash plant within the river. The company was sanctioned for excavating and modifying the river channel as defined in the Environmental Management Act [Cap 20:27] as read with Statutory Instrument 7 of 2007, as well as storage and usage of hazardous substances without the required licence from the agency as required in terms of Statutory Instrument 268 of 2018.

Baimei Investments was sanctioned for implementing a prescribed project without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate. Said Nhariswa:

The company was sanctioned for implementing a prescribed project without an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate as required in terms of the Environmental Management Act [Cap 20:27]. Both companies were served with environmental protection orders directing them to cease all mining activities immediately and relocate their equipment 500 metres away from the Sanyati River. The order directed them to only recommence operations once they obtain the necessary licences.

The companies had tampered with riverbeds as defined in EMA regulations which attracts “a fine not exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.”

