Kadoma Businessman Killed In Cold Blood

7 minutes ago Mon, 04 Nov 2024 13:29:21 GMT

Kadoma businessman Eric Tambudze was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in West View last Friday.

Tambudze was a multifaceted entrepreneur; he was a farmer, a pharmacist, and operated a chain of bookstores, in addition to being involved in gold mining.

His son, Leslie, told NewsDay that the assailants did not steal anything from the scene. He said:

