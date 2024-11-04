Kadoma Businessman Killed In Cold Blood
Kadoma businessman Eric Tambudze was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in West View last Friday.
Tambudze was a multifaceted entrepreneur; he was a farmer, a pharmacist, and operated a chain of bookstores, in addition to being involved in gold mining.
His son, Leslie, told NewsDay that the assailants did not steal anything from the scene. He said:
I don’t have much to say but that’s what happened. My father was shot dead upon arriving home from work by some people last Friday.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mashonaland West Province, Inspector Ian Kohwera, directed all inquiries to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who said he would issue a statement on Monday.
Eric Tambudze is survived by his wife and two children.
More: Pindula News