Lightning Strike Kills 14 People During Church Service In Uganda

Tragedy struck a refugee camp in Uganda on Saturday evening when a lightning strike during a church service claimed the lives of 13 children and one adult, leaving another 34 people injured.

Kituuma Rusoke, spokesperson for the Uganda Police, confirmed to BBC News that the deceased adult was 21 years old, but he did not disclose the specific ages of the children who lost their lives.

The incident occurred in the Palabek Refugee Settlement, which is home to over 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers, primarily from neighbouring South Sudan, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

