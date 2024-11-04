Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeAfrica

Lightning Strike Kills 14 People During Church Service In Uganda

5 minutes agoMon, 04 Nov 2024 10:17:08 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Lightning Strike Kills 14 People During Church Service In Uganda

Tragedy struck a refugee camp in Uganda on Saturday evening when a lightning strike during a church service claimed the lives of 13 children and one adult, leaving another 34 people injured.

Kituuma Rusoke, spokesperson for the Uganda Police, confirmed to BBC News that the deceased adult was 21 years old, but he did not disclose the specific ages of the children who lost their lives.

The incident occurred in the Palabek Refugee Settlement, which is home to over 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers, primarily from neighbouring South Sudan, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

This is not the first instance of such a tragedy in the region; four years ago, lightning struck in the city of Arua, also in northwestern Uganda, killing 10 children who were taking a break from a game of football.

More: Pindula News

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

LightningUgandaLightning strikeLightning Strike in Uganda

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback