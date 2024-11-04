Zimbabwe And Zambia Explore Floating Solar Systems At Kariba Dam

There is also a programme that we are working on through ZRA and as council of ministers which is a bi-national body bringing together Zambia and Zimbabwe.

We have commissioned a study which is being financed by AfDB to look at the viability of floating solar systems on Lake Kariba.

That is ongoing and it is our timeline that by the first quarter of 2025, that feasibility study will be complete and then that will help us to commence works on floating solar systems on Lake Kariba.

There are other programmes also on floating solar systems on Lake Kariba which are going to begin early next year. So, these are some of the things we are doing.