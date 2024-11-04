Zimbabwe Considers Nuclear Energy To End Load Shedding

However, power generation at the Kariba plant has been severely limited by recurrent droughts that have affected water levels.

During a recent Question and Answer session in the National Assembly, Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo said that the government is engaging the IAEA to explore prospects of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Said Moyo (via The Herald):

As Zimbabwe, we have expressed our interest to the IAEA our desire to get into nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. They are with us and they are taking us through. Committees have been set up, which are looking into that and there are milestones that we have to meet as a country before we get to the stage of developing small modular reactors so that our contribution of clean energy mix is heightened. So, we hope these are some of the things, programmes and projects which are going to increase our contribution to the energy mix of clean energy.

Nuclear power generates minimal greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels, making it an appealing option for mitigating climate change impacts.

Nuclear fuel boasts a high energy density, meaning that a small quantity can produce a substantial amount of energy, thereby decreasing the demand for extensive fuel resources.

However, high-profile accidents such as Chernobyl and Fukushima have heightened public concerns regarding the safety of nuclear power plants and the potential for catastrophic incidents.

Furthermore, the disposal of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste poses a significant challenge, necessitating secure and effective long-term storage solutions.

