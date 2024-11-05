Two Dead, Five Injured In Gwanda Bus-Kombi Crash
Two people were killed and five others injured when a bus collided with a kombi on Sunday evening, 16 kilometres outside Gwanda along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road.
Inspector Loveness Mangena, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Matabeleland South Province, confirmed the incident to Chronicle.
She said that the bus, which was travelling from Bulawayo to Gwanda, was following a Nissan Liberty when the driver suddenly applied the emergency brakes to avoid hitting a group of donkeys.
To avoid crashing into the Nissan Liberty, the bus driver swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a kombi that was travelling from Gwanda to Bulawayo. Said Inspector Mangena:
I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident where two females died. Two people who were in the kombi died while five others were injured.
A recent report claims that transport operators in Zimbabwe are losing an average of 300 buses per year due to road traffic accidents.
