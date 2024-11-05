Two Dead, Five Injured In Gwanda Bus-Kombi Crash

7 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 09:52:15 GMT

Two people were killed and five others injured when a bus collided with a kombi on Sunday evening, 16 kilometres outside Gwanda along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road.

Inspector Loveness Mangena, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Matabeleland South Province, confirmed the incident to Chronicle.

She said that the bus, which was travelling from Bulawayo to Gwanda, was following a Nissan Liberty when the driver suddenly applied the emergency brakes to avoid hitting a group of donkeys.

Feedback