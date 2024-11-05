Zimbabwean Couple Faces Backlash For Choosing South African Flag On Africa Adventure

As reported by The South African, Thandolwenkosi and Vusumuzi, both passionate about fitness and cultural exploration, began their journey in Soweto with a shared mission: to engage with Africa’s rich histories, diverse landscapes, and vibrant communities.

Thandolwenkosi explained that they wanted to carry a Zimbabwean flag but were unable to find one during their time in Uganda. She said:

We really wanted the Zimbabwean flag. But we couldn’t find it in Uganda. We searched for two days, but they only had flags from neighbouring countries, and the South African flag happened to be there

She said that their intention was not to abandon their Zimbabwean identity but to acknowledge the journey’s starting point. Said Thandolwenkosi:

The main reason for carrying the South African flag is to show that we started cycling from South Africa to Kenya. It’s not that we only have one flag – we also have the Kenyan flag. In a way, I feel so special. I am proud to be the first Zimbabwean woman to cycle this long journey. Those who are criticising us only make me stronger. I am a proud African, and I can wave any African flag.

Thandolwenkosi shared that travelling across the continent has deepened their understanding of different cultures and people.

Her dream of exploring the world began during the 2020 lockdown, and since then, it has blossomed into this remarkable journey.

She acknowledged that cycling across Africa is far from easy, citing challenges such as saddle pains, steep terrains, and managing her menstrual cycle while on the road. Despite these struggles, the couple remains determined and inspired.

They are expected to arrive in Nairobi on November 10, marking the completion of the first leg of their tour.

In January, they plan to embark on the next season of their adventure. Initially, they intended to start in North Africa, exploring new terrains in Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and beyond.

However, the couple has since cancelled the northern route and decided to return along a different path.

