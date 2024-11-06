Beitbridge Villager Fined 3 Goats For Speaking To The Media

Sebata believes she was denied justice and claims that a total abuse of power and corruption is at play in her case. She said:

I was not given time to explain my case by Headman Mabhidhi. I found it strange that I had a misunderstanding with Tshidixwa who became the complainant, judge and jury and went on to preside over a case she was the complainant. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 We were at a workshop, where ZANU PF officials from Harare educated villagers on how to care for broiler chickens. I was knowledgeable and they suggested making me their point person from where chick distributions would be done. The kraal head was not amused and blocked the idea.

Sebata questioned Tshidixwa after a meeting, asking why she was blocked, which led to Tshidixwa threatening to make her pay a goat.

A few days later, Sebata was summoned to Tshidixwa’s homestead for a hearing.

Tshidixwa, presiding over the matter with her family members, ordered Sebata to pay two goats and two chickens.

Tshidixwa’s brother subsequently took two chickens from Sebata’s fowl run, instructing her to bring the goats later.

Dissatisfied with the situation, Sebata sought advice from other villagers, who recommended that she contact NewsDay, which in turn referred her to the police.

Sebata was later called to headman Mabhidhi’s court, where she was charged for speaking to the media and reporting to the police.

The villagers are baffled by what they perceive as gross abuse of power by traditional leaders, accusing them of enriching themselves through dubious trials and convictions.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment