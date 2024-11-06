Donald Trump Elected As 47th United States President

He defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris (60), who aimed to make history as the first woman, first Black woman, and first South Asian American president.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Trump at 5:37 AM ET, securing his victory with 277 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed.

Harris’s loss is seen as a significant setback for her supporters, reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016.

Despite his tumultuous past, including a violent Capitol riot and multiple criminal cases, Trump maintained strong support within the Republican Party and among certain voter demographics.

Trump claimed the Republican nomination for a third consecutive time, overcoming challenges and even surviving an assassination attempt.

The election unfolded rapidly, influenced by various crises, and Trump received substantial support from tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The race concluded with both candidates tied at 48% in the popular vote, according to the final New York Times/Siena College national poll published on 25 October.

His victory is viewed as a rejection of President Biden’s administration and a potential catalyst for civil unrest.

Trump employed nativist populism in his campaign, promising major deportations and framing his legal troubles as political attacks.

He will be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland, who was in office from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

As vice president, Harris will oversee the certification of the election results in January, and she will be succeeded by JD Vance (40), a senator from Ohio who supports Trump.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment