Insiza North Villagers Call For "Absentee" MP's Expulsion
Villagers in Insiza North constituency are frustrated with their MP, Farai Taruvinga (ZANU PF), due to his prolonged absence from Parliament.
Taruvinga has not attended any parliamentary sessions since his swearing-in on September 6, 2023.
Villagers who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity have demanded his resignation or expulsion as concerns about his commitment to his constituents mount. Said one of the villagers:
We do not know if Taruvinga is still representing us anymore because he has missed over 100 Parliament sittings and has not even come back to us, just to hear out any of our grievances.
Section 129(f) of the Zimbabwean Constitution states that if an MP is absent for 21 consecutive sittings without leave and Parliament votes by a majority to declare the seat vacant, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) must initiate a by-election.
Taruvinga’s situation is further complicated by ongoing health issues. Reports indicate that he is fighting Stage 4 Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, and has been undergoing regular chemotherapy.
Sources close to him suggest that his medical condition, which necessitates frequent hospital visits, has hindered his ability to fulfil his parliamentary responsibilities.
More: Pindula News