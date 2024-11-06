Minister Urges Police To Stop Chasing Pirate Taxis, Kombis To Prevent Accidents

When police officers try to catch these people, they [mushikashika crews] run away and for police officers to desist from chasing people, we have come up with cameras which are being installed so that the perpetrator is seen on the camera from the number plate to the driver, hence summons will be sent to that responsible person causing chaos on the roads.

By doing so, we eliminate the issue of the cat-and-mouse chases between the police and the mushikashika crews in town.

Masuka reiterated that all passenger vehicles must be properly registered. He also said that the government is in the process of installing surveillance cameras at key roadblocks and traffic lights to enhance enforcement of traffic regulations. He said:

The issue is that there are cars which are allowed to ferry people and those cars are known. There are also other cars which are carrying people, but they are not registered to do so, especially the mushikashika cars that carry people around town and pick up passengers from undesignated points. Government is in the process of installing cameras at all roadblocks and robots. They are expecting to increase more where they are going to capture the number plate of the car and the picture of the person. They also see who the owner of the car is and see whether the car is registered to ferry people or not.

Masuka revealed that the Minister of Home Affairs plans to implement a system that links vehicle registration to the individual’s personal details, including their national identity information and bank account records. He said:

We do this so that when they cause trouble or breach the law, all the things will be centred into their personal accounts to the extent that the money can be deducted without their knowledge soon after they have committed an offence on the road or caused accidents. We are encouraging all people to follow the law and as Zimbabweans, we must use transport that is registered to ferry people. Still on the transport issue, ZUPCO and other bus operators are also being encouraged to increase the number of buses and cars to ferry people legally so that commuters have more than enough transport and so that they do not end up resorting to the mushikashikas.

Hurungwe East legislator Chenjerai Kangausaru (ZANU PF) had suggested that the public should record the registration numbers of vehicles being pursued by law enforcement and report them to police stations, rather than allowing dangerous chases to continue. He argued that the chaos often caused by police pursuits in towns could be avoided by this approach.

Chikanga MP Lynette Karenyi-Kore (CCC) had questioned the government on its support for individuals injured or killed in accidents, particularly when these incidents are caused by police chases, often involving innocent victims.

She had asked whether there is a government policy for compensating the families of those affected, including children or spouses left behind.

