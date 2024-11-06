ZERA Blames Substandard Solar Panels, Poor Installations For Rise In Electrical Accidents

He said the country loses an average of three to four lives each month due to faulty solar installations and counterfeit products. He said:

We lose about three to four people every month due to bad installations, and we have heard numerous complaints from the market about fake products and poor-quality installation. For anyone involved in installing solar systems, they should have undergone proper training in designing and installing these systems safely. We need to ensure that safety mechanisms are in place to prevent accidents.

Ndovorwi explained that the combination of solar-powered systems and connections to the national grid if not properly installed, can pose a risk of electrocution. He said (via NewsDay):

People are setting up solar systems at their premises alongside ZESA installations, and if the installation isn’t done properly, electrocutions can occur. Fowl runs, where electricity is extended, have also been identified as major contributors to electrical accidents. Poor workmanship can lead to dangerous situations, with people being electrocuted inside these structures.

Thubelihle Ndlovu, a ZERA electrical inspector for Bulawayo and the Matabeleland region, announced a new safety rule that will require all households to install a circuit breaker to help reduce the growing number of electrical accidents. Said Ndlovu:

We are introducing a new regulation to reduce electrical accidents. A mandatory breaker will now be required for all households to ensure that in the event of any fault, even the smallest one, it will isolate the circuit and prevent a fatal incident.

He explained that many current circuit breakers in homes are not working properly, failing to detect faults until it’s too late.

The new circuit breakers, however, will be more sensitive and are expected to prevent dangerous accidents by preventing potentially deadly accidents.

More: Pindula News

