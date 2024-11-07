Buffaloes Invade Residential Areas In Victoria Falls
Residents of Mkhosana in Victoria Falls are living in fear as a large herd of buffaloes, estimated to number between 30 and 40, has been encroaching into the area since June.
The buffaloes have been wreaking havoc by destroying vegetable gardens and posing a threat to human safety.
In an interview with VicFallsLive, David Mpofu, a concerned resident of Mkhosana, urged ZimParks to intervene and help address the situation. He said:
We are living in fear because these buffaloes come every day, destroying our vegetable gardens. We want the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers to take action and chase them away.
Trymore Ndolo, a member of the Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association, said the buffaloes are becoming a menace as they encroach into high-density residential areas.
Just last week, a large herd of buffaloes invaded the Victoria Falls City Council water works premises, catching security guards off guard and forcing them to take cover.
In Mkhosana, the buffaloes remained stubbornly in the area until officials from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority arrived to chase them away.
More: Pindula News