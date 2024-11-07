Buffaloes Invade Residential Areas In Victoria Falls

6 minutes ago Thu, 07 Nov 2024 09:31:03 GMT

Residents of Mkhosana in Victoria Falls are living in fear as a large herd of buffaloes, estimated to number between 30 and 40, has been encroaching into the area since June.

The buffaloes have been wreaking havoc by destroying vegetable gardens and posing a threat to human safety.

In an interview with VicFallsLive, David Mpofu, a concerned resident of Mkhosana, urged ZimParks to intervene and help address the situation. He said:

Feedback