CCTV Captures Security Guards Sharing Stolen Cash With Armed Robbers

It is alleged that in the early hours of an unspecified date, a group of armed robbers arrived at the complex armed with pistols, machetes, and iron bars.

The robbers subdued the other security guards on duty, leaving them under the watch of one gang member outside the premises.

Siyamboko and Sixpence allegedly assisted their accomplices by showing them around the yard, pointing out offices and identifying their target room.

Using iron bars, the armed robbers broke into various office doors, ultimately accessing a safe from which they stole US$5,866.

The CCTV footage later revealed Siyamboko and Sixpence receiving a share of the loot and chatting with the robbers.

During police investigations, Siyamboko led them to recover US$40, which he had hidden under a plank in the Turnal Holdings car park. He also directed detectives to another US$40, concealed in a jacket in his bedroom.

In court, Sixpence claimed that he never received any money from the robbers and insisted that he was coerced into compliance with their demands.

