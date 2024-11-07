Met Department Forecasts Cloudy And Rainy Conditions

In its latest weather report, the MSD confirmed that on Thursday, the public can expect cloudy, rainy, thundery, and windy weather throughout much of the country. It said:

Mostly cloudy conditions and rain are expected over much of the country, mild at first. Thundery activity is probable in Matabeleland North, Northern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland Provinces, though windy in Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland.

In the afternoon, isolated thundershowers are expected under mostly cloudy skies across the country, with warm temperatures in most areas.

The Meteorological Services Department has predicted these isolated thundershowers alongside predominantly cloudy conditions. However, it will be windy in Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland.

Looking ahead to Friday, the forecast indicates mild, mostly cloudy, and windy conditions in the southern regions, while the north will experience cooler, partly cloudy weather in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in areas such as Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Mashonaland West, and Manicaland, with cloudy and cool conditions expected over the south in the afternoon.

