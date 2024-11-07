Pindula|Search Pindula
Pircy Farm Armed Robbers Caught On CCTV

6 minutes agoThu, 07 Nov 2024 06:08:41 GMT
Police have launched a manhunt for six armed suspects who robbed Pircy Farm in Goromonzi on November 3.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has appealed for information that could help identify the suspects.

The faces and clothing of the robbers were captured on the CCTV system installed around the farm. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a case of armed robbery which occurred on 03rd November 2024 at Pircy Farm, Goromonzi.

Six unknown male suspects armed with machetes and pistols gained entry to the farm by cutting the fence in the backyard.

They entered the kitchen through an open door before attacking the farm owners. The suspects stole USD 3,000 cash, various clothes, two speakers, three cellphones, laptops, jewellery, groceries and three firearms.

The firearms, two Short guns and a Pellet gun were later recovered dumped in the backyard of the farm.

The faces and clothing worn by the suspects were later observed on the CCTV system installed around the yard.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

