Scottland FC Plans To Build 15,000-Seater Stadium In Mabvuku

The facility will also have various ancillary amenities, including a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, as well as a rugby field and a cricket field. Said Sakupwanya:

I can confirm that we now have a 30-year lease from the City of Harare to have Mabvuku Number One Ground.

We are planning to build a 15,000-seater stadium there next year. The stadium is not going to be confined to Scottland only but it will be open to everyone.

Schools will also be allowed to use the facility and we will put up an open pool where schools will compete.

It will be an all-encompassing facility with a high-performance centre available as well because we want to develop sport in all ways that we can as Scottland FC. So, we are working round the clock to see to it that we can start the work that needs to be done.

At the moment, we are working on preliminary designs for the football stadium and we will also retain basketball courts, a rugby field, tennis and cricket facilities in the stadium.