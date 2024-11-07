Scottland FC Plans To Build 15,000-Seater Stadium In Mabvuku
Northern Region Soccer League club Scottland FC has announced plans to construct a 15,000-seater stadium in Mabvuku, a sprawling suburb in eastern Harare.
The club, owned by Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya, has reportedly secured a 30-year lease for Number One Grounds, located adjacent to Mabvuku High School, from the City of Harare.
In an interview with The Herald, Scottland FC chairman Tonderai Sakupwanya, who is Scott’s brother, said that the proposed stadium will accommodate at least 15,000 spectators.
The facility will also have various ancillary amenities, including a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, as well as a rugby field and a cricket field. Said Sakupwanya:
I can confirm that we now have a 30-year lease from the City of Harare to have Mabvuku Number One Ground.
We are planning to build a 15,000-seater stadium there next year. The stadium is not going to be confined to Scottland only but it will be open to everyone.
Schools will also be allowed to use the facility and we will put up an open pool where schools will compete.
It will be an all-encompassing facility with a high-performance centre available as well because we want to develop sport in all ways that we can as Scottland FC. So, we are working round the clock to see to it that we can start the work that needs to be done.
At the moment, we are working on preliminary designs for the football stadium and we will also retain basketball courts, a rugby field, tennis and cricket facilities in the stadium.
Mabvuku has been unable to host a standard Premiership venue ever since Lafarge Stadium (formerly Portland Stadium) was condemned over a decade ago.
The now deteriorated Lafarge Stadium once buzzed with activity when Circle United, Mabvuku’s only team to compete in the top flight, was a formidable presence in the domestic league in 2002.
More: Pindula News