Woman Arrested For Rushing Ramaphosa And King Misuzulu At Shaka Statue Unveiling

A woman believed to be a guest at the unveiling of a statue of King Shaka at the Durban airport, South Africa was arrested after rushing the stage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu were the main guests at the ceremony, which featured a 12-meter statue of Shaka on Thursday, November 7.

The new statue replaces a previous artwork that faced criticism for depicting the AmaZulu monarch as a “herdboy.”

