Woman Arrested For Rushing Ramaphosa And King Misuzulu At Shaka Statue Unveiling
A woman believed to be a guest at the unveiling of a statue of King Shaka at the Durban airport, South Africa was arrested after rushing the stage.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu were the main guests at the ceremony, which featured a 12-meter statue of Shaka on Thursday, November 7.
The new statue replaces a previous artwork that faced criticism for depicting the AmaZulu monarch as a “herdboy.”
TimesLive cited witnesses as saying the woman disembarked from a shuttle transporting guests to the ceremony and walked to the front of the stage.
She climbed the stairs and attempted to lunge at President Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu before being restrained by two officers.
During the altercation, the woman appeared to slap one of the female police officers. A man in a suit then intervened, restraining her and guiding her away from the front of the podium.
It has not yet been established who the woman’s target was.
More: Pindula News