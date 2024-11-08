Kamambo, Four Other Former ZIFA Bosses Found Not Guilty Of Fraud

The five, represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, maintained their innocence and denied any criminal liability.

Gwesela, the State’s second witness, expressed surprise that the case was still progressing after the SRC withdrew as a complainant.

Gwesela conceded that the suspension of the five was null and void as FIFA continued to recognize them as the legitimate executive and suspended the country from all football activities.

He said he couldn’t prove the email he received was from the accused, suggesting the possibility of forgery in cyberspace.

Garikai, a senior member from the SRC, admitted there was no verification to prove the letters came from the five accused.

He also stated that the suspension letter did not outline specific conditions for what the accused were not supposed to do.

Despite the SRC’s suspension of the ex-ZIFA board members, FIFA dismissed their actions and banned the nation from all international football activities.

Garikai conceded that the SRC did not ascertain whether the five actually wrote, signed, and sent the letters but based their report on complaints from Gwesela and others.

Gwesela denied causing the reporting of the matter to the police, saying he only cooperated with the SRC as they were his employers.

He added that he had nothing against the five and had worked well with them.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment