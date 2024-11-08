Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Kamambo, Four Other Former ZIFA Bosses Found Not Guilty Of Fraud

4 minutes agoFri, 08 Nov 2024 14:42:28 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Kamambo, Four Other Former ZIFA Bosses Found Not Guilty Of Fraud

Former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) executives Felton Kamambo, Philemon Machana, Stanley Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse, and Brighton Malandule have been acquitted of fraud allegations.

Presiding magistrate Taurai Manuwere found them not guilty of misrepresenting themselves as ZIFA officials and writing suspension letters while they were under suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The prosecution’s case collapsed due to a lack of incriminating evidence, and key witnesses Sébastien Garikai and Xolisani Gwesela’s testimonies actually cleared the suspects.

The five, represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, maintained their innocence and denied any criminal liability.

Gwesela, the State’s second witness, expressed surprise that the case was still progressing after the SRC withdrew as a complainant.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Gwesela conceded that the suspension of the five was null and void as FIFA continued to recognize them as the legitimate executive and suspended the country from all football activities.

He said he couldn’t prove the email he received was from the accused, suggesting the possibility of forgery in cyberspace.

Garikai, a senior member from the SRC, admitted there was no verification to prove the letters came from the five accused.

He also stated that the suspension letter did not outline specific conditions for what the accused were not supposed to do.

Despite the SRC’s suspension of the ex-ZIFA board members, FIFA dismissed their actions and banned the nation from all international football activities.

Garikai conceded that the SRC did not ascertain whether the five actually wrote, signed, and sent the letters but based their report on complaints from Gwesela and others.

Gwesela denied causing the reporting of the matter to the police, saying he only cooperated with the SRC as they were his employers.

He added that he had nothing against the five and had worked well with them.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Xolisani GweselaFelton Kamambo

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback