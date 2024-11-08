WATCH: Security Scare At Botswana President Duma Boko's Inauguration

9 minutes ago Fri, 08 Nov 2024 11:28:39 GMT

An unidentified man, holding a stack of papers, almost successfully evaded security and managed to get within a metre of Botswana President Duma Boko during his inauguration in Gaborone on Friday, November 8.

Security officials swiftly intervened, grabbing the man just moments before he reached the president and escorting him away.

The incident caused a brief disturbance, unsettling horses lined up nearby, and security personnel struggled to calm them down.

