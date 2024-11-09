Matemadanda Urges Zimbabweans In Mozambique To Stay Indoors

My advice is that our people should stay indoors until the situation normalises. They should keep away from the demonstrations. Many people prefer to be indoors. I think likewise Zimbabweans should do the same. They should try as much as they can to avoid gatherings, to make sure that they are safe. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 We have not seen or heard of any Zimbabwean who got injured or killed in Mozambique. I would like to advise Zimbabweans who are in Mozambique that they should not forget that they are in a foreign land. They should stay in their homes and not get involved in the protests. When they see people gathering or grouping they should try to avoid those gatherings. Once violence starts, it will not distinguish a local from a foreigner.

For Zimbabweans who want to travel to Mozambique for business, Matemadanda warned that they might face transport challenges.

Next week, Zimbabwe will host an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Harare where the recent general elections in Mozambique and Botswana will be discussed.

Botswana held peaceful elections on 30 October and the winner, Duma Boko, an opposition candidate, was inaugurated on Friday, November 8.

However, in Mozambique which held elections exactly a month ago, the winner of the presidential race, FRELIMO’s Daniel Chapo, is yet to be inaugurated amid unending protests across the country over alleged rigging of the vote.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment