Security Guard Accidentally Kills Man While Cleaning Rifle
A security guard accidentally shot and killed a 36-year-old man while clearing a rifle at Singari Mine, Saruwe on Friday evening.
According to ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the security guard, Anthony Mutafera (21), accidentally pulled the trigger of a .303 rifle and fatally shot Innocent Maruku while clearing the weapon.
Mutafera has been arrested in connection with the incident and is assisting police with their investigations.
In a separate but equally tragic incident, police in Murereka have arrested Goodwill Love (25) in connection with a murder that occurred on Friday at Fairplay Farm near Risheng Mine, Chikuti.
The victim, Benny Chidiwa, was allegedly assaulted with a shovel and logs by Love and two accomplices, Bigboy and Brave, who are also accused of burning Chidiwa’s feet with firewood after accusing him of stealing a cellphone.
In yet another murder case, the body of an unidentified man was found at a church shrine in the Chirasavana area of Dema, Seke on Friday.
The body was covered with a blanket and had a cut on the head. A blood-stained stone was recovered from the scene.
Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist their investigation.
More: Pindula News