Security Guard Accidentally Kills Man While Cleaning Rifle

In a separate but equally tragic incident, police in Murereka have arrested Goodwill Love (25) in connection with a murder that occurred on Friday at Fairplay Farm near Risheng Mine, Chikuti.

The victim, Benny Chidiwa, was allegedly assaulted with a shovel and logs by Love and two accomplices, Bigboy and Brave, who are also accused of burning Chidiwa’s feet with firewood after accusing him of stealing a cellphone.

In yet another murder case, the body of an unidentified man was found at a church shrine in the Chirasavana area of Dema, Seke on Friday.

The body was covered with a blanket and had a cut on the head. A blood-stained stone was recovered from the scene.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist their investigation.

