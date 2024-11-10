New ZIFA Constitution Sets Age, Education, And Residency Criteria For Executive Committee Members

After the ZIFA Congress ratified the amendments, the amended constitution was sent to the SRC for registration, in line with Section 29 of the Sport and Recreation Act.

The SRC’s legal team reviewed the constitution and gave their approval, allowing ZIFA to proceed with registering the document with FIFA.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, SRC board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa commended the Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa for establishing an ethics and integrity committee that will assess the eligibility of candidates. Said Mlotshwa:

The new ZIFA Constitution has been registered by the SRC, in terms of its governing Act. New ZIFA elections will be conducted under its auspices and the watchful eyes of FIFA and CAF. I am aware that ZIFA is in the process of putting together an ethics and integrity committee to vet prospective candidates. The SRC does not vet candidates nor will it endorse any candidate. That is a matter for the football community within ZIFA to decide without third-party interference or influence. It is our fervent hope, as the SRC, that the composition of the ethics and integrity committee will encourage those very able former footballers, administrators and corporate leaders in our country to step up for what will, given the importance of football in Zimbabwe, be a national duty.

He urged ZIFA’s electoral college to choose leaders who are honest, and respectable and can ensure credibility and accountability for the association and the country’s biggest sports code. Said Mlotshwa:

We want to see selfless, hardworking and honest people at the helm of our sport. Not shameless, self-centred, incompetent and divisive egotists, as has been the unfortunate case in the recent past.

During discussions on amending the ZIFA constitution, two key clauses drew huge interest. One stipulates that candidates for the ZIFA presidency and deputy positions must hold at least five Ordinary Level passes, while the other requires candidates to have been ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe for the past two years.

Under the amended constitution, the ZIFA executive, commonly known as the board, will now have 11 members, with one of the two vice presidents having to be a woman. Article 38.1 of the new constitution reads:

The Executive Committee shall consist of 11 members, at least three (3) of whom shall be women, as follows: a) one President. b) two vice presidents (1st vice president and 2nd vice president), at least one of whom shall be a woman. c) six ordinary members. d) one ex officio member representing the Premier Soccer League elected by the Premier Soccer League and ratified by the ZIFA Congress. e) one ex officio female member representing the Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League elected by the Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League and ratified by the ZIFA Congress.

Articles 38.4 to 38.8 outline additional criteria for individuals aspiring to be board members. These include a requirement that all members of the Executive Committee must not have been previously convicted or sentenced for any criminal offence.

Additionally, to be eligible for election as the president of the Executive Committee, a candidate must be at least 40 years old.

