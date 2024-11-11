Ambassador Tremont Complains Of Being Tracked By CIO During Travels

Tremont’s predecessor, Brian Nichols, held the position of U.S. Ambassador from 2018 until 2021.

According to a source cited by NewsDay, Ambassador Tremont has grown “weary” of the suspected surveillance, expressing concerns about being trailed during her travels throughout Zimbabwe. Said the source:

She (Tremont) recently sent a team to government officials to discuss the matter of her security. They came and presented their case. They said she had grown tired.

The U.S. Embassy declined to comment on the matter, as diplomatic protocol prohibits the disclosure of details regarding communications between embassies and host governments.

Lynette Nguluvhe, deputy spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, said they had not yet received any formal report on the issue.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba recently issued a stern warning to Ambassador Tremont, referring to her as “a girl” and suggesting that she would soon learn that Zimbabwean authorities “don’t play” when provoked. He wrote on X:

I think this Tremont girl they sent to us does not quite understand the Zimbabwean psyche. She will soon know hake. We don’t play when you angry us!

In March 2024, the United States accused Zimbabwe of harassing, detaining, and deporting several of its nationals working in the country as aid workers.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) claimed that its officials and contractors had been subjected to both “verbal and physical” intimidation by Zimbabwean authorities. T

The agency said the individuals were in the country to support initiatives aimed at promoting civic participation, strengthening democratic institutions, and advancing human rights.

