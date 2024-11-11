Bulawayo Polytechnic Student Murdered For Identifying Robber

He said Mhlanga had recognised one of the suspects as they lived in the same neighbourhood. Said Inspector Ncube:

On November 4, at around 8:30 pm, the now-deceased was found by passers-by lying in a pool of blood near TM turnoff bus stop in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, with a penetrative wound above the right breast and several cuts on both hands. She was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital by a well-wisher and passed on while she was being attended to by a doctor.

The day after the incident, police rounded up known robbery suspects in the area.

One suspect, Playmore Mpofu (27) from Cowdray Park, admitted to often committing robberies in the Cowdray Park area with Ndebele and Sebatha.

Based on information from the community, police were able to arrest Ndebele and Sebatha in the Cowdray Park area.

During interrogation, Ndebele confessed to attacking the victim, Inobubele Mhlanga, and taking her handbag containing $30 with the help of his accomplice, Sebatha. Said Inspector Ncube:

He further stated that Sebatha stabbed the now-deceased because she had identified him since they resided in the same area and they knew each other.

Mhlanga was laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo.

