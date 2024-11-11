Granny (65) Left with Nothing After Lightning Destroys Hut In Gutu
An elderly woman from Nemakonde in Chief Makore’s area, Gutu, is fortunate to be alive after a lightning strike destroyed her only hut on Wednesday, moments after she had left for a neighbour’s house.
65-year-old Mbuya Mary Nyamandi was left with nothing but the clothes on her back. Her daughter, Shingai Nyamandi, told The Mirror that all of Mbuya Nyamandi’s belongings were consumed by the fire.
Mbuya Nyamandi lives with her Grade 5 grandson, who also lost everything in the blaze, except for the school uniform he was wearing at the time. Said Shingai:
My mother was at a neighbour’s place when the hut was gutted by fire from the lightning. She visited a neighbour a few minutes before the rain.
She noticed smoke coming from the direction of her homestead and that is when she discovered that her hut was on fire.
Lost in the fire are clothes, identity documents, blankets, furniture and foodstuffs.
Mbuya Nyamandi’s husband, whom she had lived with in Bulawayo, passed away a few years ago. The fairly new hut had been built for her by her son.
In light of the tragedy, well-wishers are being encouraged to donate food, clothes, blankets, money, or building materials to help rebuild Mbuya Nyamandi’s home.
Her daughter, Shingai Nyamandi, can be contacted at 0783270671, or donations can be made through The Mirror Helpline at 0716895703 or 0775691380.
More: Pindula News