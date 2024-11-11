Granny (65) Left with Nothing After Lightning Destroys Hut In Gutu

7 minutes ago Mon, 11 Nov 2024 13:44:18 GMT

An elderly woman from Nemakonde in Chief Makore’s area, Gutu, is fortunate to be alive after a lightning strike destroyed her only hut on Wednesday, moments after she had left for a neighbour’s house.

65-year-old Mbuya Mary Nyamandi was left with nothing but the clothes on her back. Her daughter, Shingai Nyamandi, told The Mirror that all of Mbuya Nyamandi’s belongings were consumed by the fire.

Mbuya Nyamandi lives with her Grade 5 grandson, who also lost everything in the blaze, except for the school uniform he was wearing at the time. Said Shingai:

