Kadewere Injured Again, Set Miss Warriors' AFCON Qualifiers

A source close to the team confirmed Kadewere’s injury to The Sunday Mail. Said the source:

Tino has encountered a setback in his career due to an unfortunate injury. The injury was sustained during a match against Marseille and, as a result, he is currently sidelined and underwent a scan to determine the extent of the damage. The scan showed the extent of the injury and he is now out for four weeks.

He had been hoping to get cleared and had already communicated his position with the coach. Both parties were hoping that after the assessment he would still have a chance to join the camp.

Tino is a bit frustrated as he wants to also contribute something to the team as they seek to secure their ticket to next year’s edition.

But we understand the coach has also emphasised to him the need for full recovery as they feared they might aggravate his injury and advised him to be assessed first, at the same time, pinning their hopes on his availability.