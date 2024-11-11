Lilian Timveos Has Died

In the same year, Timveos, was appointed to the Petrotrade board but was later suspended over corruption allegations.

In a condolence message, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently attending the COP29 climate change conference in Azerbaijan, expressed his shock at the news of her passing. He has directed that Timveos be granted a State-assisted funeral. Said Mnangagwa:

I received with utter shock and sadness news of the passing on today of Mrs Lilian TImveos after a sudden, unexpected illness.

A dynamic, grassroots politician, a community leader and an enterprising businesswoman, Mrs Timveos ’ demise has robbed our Nation of a promising leader and staunch gender activist who earned and commanded respect across the national political divide.

Her rejoining the ruling ZANU PF Party, alongside several hundreds of erstwhile opposition leaders and activists, mirrored her daring, independent-minded politics and tenacious search for larger unity and consensual politics in our Nation.

We respect her immensely, and will forever cherish and remember her boldness in seeking to break the binary mould within which our politics have been cast, to the detriment of unity, consensus and cohesion in our Nation.

She thus leaves behind a salutary lesson of broad-minded politics to those in opposition, while exhorting those of us in the ruling Party to always strive for, and work towards building a broad political church in which all are welcome and accommodated.

On behalf of the ruling Zanu PF Party, Government, my Family, and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the TImveos Family on this, their saddest and so unexpected loss. May they find respite and comfort in the great esteem with which we all held her.

I have directed Government to weigh in by according the dear departed Comrade a State-assisted funeral.

May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.