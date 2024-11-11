Met Department Forecasts Widespread Rainfall And Heavy Downpours
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast widespread rainfall and localised downpours across Zimbabwe from Monday, 12 November to Friday, 15 November.
In a weather advisory issued on Sunday, 10 November, the MSD warned that heavy rainfall, exceeding 50mm, is expected in the southern parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces on Wednesday. Said the MSD:
A cloud band entered the country from the west on Sunday the 10th of November 2024 bringing moisture over all Matabeleland and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces.
On Monday evening, 11 November more moisture should be driven in from the South-East coast of Southern Africa.
This should result in more rainfall in Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces on Tuesday 12 November 2024.
By Wednesday 13 November, the rain-showers should be heavier in the southern parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan Provinces; with some of the rainfall being in excess of 50mm in 24 hours from Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 November 2024.
During this period, the MSD has warned that lightning, hailstorms, and strong wind gusts are expected to affect the entire country.
Members of the public are urged to exercise caution, particularly around flooded rivers, low-lying bridges, and waterways. People are advised not to attempt crossing flooded rivers, as conditions could be hazardous.
Additionally, there is a risk of fallen trees, damaged rooftops, and billboards being blown off due to the strong winds.
