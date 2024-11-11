No Paper Leakages Reported During 2024 ZIMSEC Examinations
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has reported that the 2024 Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced Level examinations have been conducted smoothly, with no leakage of examination papers.
In the past, ZIMSEC exams have been plagued by incidents of cheating, including cases of individuals writing exams on behalf of candidates and others being arrested for leaking exam papers.
In an interview with The Herald, ZIMSEC’s Public Relations Manager, Nicolette Dlamini Moyo, credited the success of this year’s examinations to enhanced collaboration, improved security measures, and heightened awareness efforts.
She particularly commended the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) and the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) for their role in implementing stringent security protocols and safeguarding the integrity of the examinations. Said Dlamini Moyo:
The 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level November session is now midway through, and so far, there have been no reports of pre-access to examination question papers.
ZIMSEC has worked tirelessly over the years to safeguard the integrity of our examinations, with support from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the police, and State security agencies.
We also appreciate the support from school administrators, through NAPH and NSH, who have been instrumental in implementing these security measures and upholding the integrity of the examinations.
NASH President Arthur Maphosa praised ZIMSEC for its improved security measures and governance, saying this has eradicated exam leaks this year.
He added that, unlike previous years when leaks affected the credibility of exams, critical subjects like English and Mathematics were written without any incidents.
Maphosa acknowledged the collaborative efforts between schools and ZIMSEC to ensure the integrity of the examination process and also commended ZIMSEC and all examination centres for their hard work in maintaining security.
