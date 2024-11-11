No Paper Leakages Reported During 2024 ZIMSEC Examinations

6 minutes ago Mon, 11 Nov 2024 06:54:46 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has reported that the 2024 Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced Level examinations have been conducted smoothly, with no leakage of examination papers.

In the past, ZIMSEC exams have been plagued by incidents of cheating, including cases of individuals writing exams on behalf of candidates and others being arrested for leaking exam papers.

In an interview with The Herald, ZIMSEC’s Public Relations Manager, Nicolette Dlamini Moyo, credited the success of this year’s examinations to enhanced collaboration, improved security measures, and heightened awareness efforts.

Feedback