Rains Expose Masvingo's Inadequate Drainage As Water Inundate Businesses And Residences

Thomas Mbetu, the board chairperson of the Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA), called on the local council to address the city’s drainage system, as flooding had become a recurring issue. He said:

There is a need for the council to address the drainage system through regular maintenance and infrastructure upgrades to protect residents' health, property, and overall quality of life. Implementing effective drainage solutions can mitigate these impacts and foster a healthier and more resilient community. Ineffective drainage leads to water pooling during heavy rains, increasing the risk of localised flooding, and damaging homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, resulting in costly repairs for residents. Clogged drainages cause stagnant water which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests, increasing the risk of diseases such as malaria. Poor drainage can decrease property values, affecting residents' investments since water floods into their homes and businesses.

Masvingo City Council Mayor Alec Tabe told TellZim News that the council was working towards improving and upgrading the drainage systems in the city. Said Tabe:

The heavy rains were beyond our control but we have managed to open up all the drainage systems. With these types of heavy rainfalls, the drainages are easily clogged and closed up resulting in flooding of the CBD and most residential areas. So far we have managed to install drainage systems in the high-density suburbs where we are targeting around 4km. We were having problems in Runyararo West but we managed to widen the stream so that water will easily flow and that has reduced casualties this time around. Our town is continuously growing, and the major contributor to these drainage chaos is the ever-growing Victoria Ranch, water runoff has increased and we are working on improving our drainage system, especially in the urban set-up.

