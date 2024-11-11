Treasury Allocates US$13 Million And ZiG$115 Million GMB

As the country spearheads wheat-based food security, farmers are encouraged to continue delivering wheat to GMB.

In September, Badarai announced that the producer price for wheat had been set at US$450 per tonne for standard grade and US$470 per tonne for premium grade, with payments to be made exclusively in United States dollars.

During the 2023 winter wheat season, farmers received US$440 per tonne, with payments split 75% in US dollars and 25% in Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

Since GMB will now pay wheat farmers exclusively in US dollars, it appears the ZiG$115 million allocated by the Treasury is intended to settle payments for maize and small grains delivered by farmers during the 2023/24 season.

It is concerning that farmers have had to wait so long for payment, especially considering that the 2024/25 season is already underway.

Many farmers would have relied on timely payments to purchase inputs well before the current season began.

