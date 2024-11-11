ZANU PF Says It Will “Destroy” Any New Party Chamisa Forms
A ZANU PF official has claimed that the ruling party successfully dismantled the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and is now waiting for its former leader, Nelson Chamisa, to establish a new party so that it can dismantle that as well.
Speaking to ZANU PF supporters at Charandura Business Centre in Chirumanzu, where 50 people allegedly defecting from the CCC to the ruling party were publicly paraded, Midlands provincial chairperson Edson Chiherenge declared that ZANU PF was prepared to dismantle any new party Chamisa might form. He said (NewsDay):
This party (CCC) wants to register another party. We know there is no longer any CCC because the party has disintegrated. We are waiting for the new party to come on board so that we destroy it again.Feedback
Chiherenge expressed gratitude to the CCC defectors for joining ZANU PF, adding that both the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa recognised and appreciated their decision.
However, he warned the new ZANU PF members not to come with ambitions of quickly seizing positions within the party.
This follows the dramatic exit of Nelson Chamisa from the CCC in January 2024. Chamisa alleged that the party had been infiltrated, claiming that self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu had taken control of the party.
Tshabangu, who was largely unknown before the August 2023 general elections, rose to prominence afterward.
He controversially seized leadership of the party through a series of court rulings and the actions of the National Assembly Speaker and Senate President, leading to the recall of numerous CCC legislators.
Tshabangu also orchestrated the recall of several CCC councillors and mayors across the country after the Ministry of Local Government acted on his recall letters.
Chiherenge’s assertion that ZANU PF had effectively destroyed the CCC could be seen as an indirect acknowledgement that the ruling party played a role in facilitating Tshabangu’s takeover, effectively undermining the opposition party.
More: Pindula News
