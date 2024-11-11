ZANU PF Says It Will “Destroy” Any New Party Chamisa Forms

Chiherenge expressed gratitude to the CCC defectors for joining ZANU PF, adding that both the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa recognised and appreciated their decision.

However, he warned the new ZANU PF members not to come with ambitions of quickly seizing positions within the party.

This follows the dramatic exit of Nelson Chamisa from the CCC in January 2024. Chamisa alleged that the party had been infiltrated, claiming that self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu had taken control of the party.

Tshabangu, who was largely unknown before the August 2023 general elections, rose to prominence afterward.

He controversially seized leadership of the party through a series of court rulings and the actions of the National Assembly Speaker and Senate President, leading to the recall of numerous CCC legislators.

Tshabangu also orchestrated the recall of several CCC councillors and mayors across the country after the Ministry of Local Government acted on his recall letters.

Chiherenge’s assertion that ZANU PF had effectively destroyed the CCC could be seen as an indirect acknowledgement that the ruling party played a role in facilitating Tshabangu’s takeover, effectively undermining the opposition party.

