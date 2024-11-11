ZIFA To Deliberate On Karoi United’s Appeal
The Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) Appeals Committee will meet on Thursday this week to review the case between Karoi United and Scottland FC.
Karoi United is appealing a decision by the ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) to award Scottland FC a 3-0 win from their abandoned match on September 15.
The match was called off in the 88th minute with the score tied at 1-1 after referee Mathew Dingo was reportedly hit by a missile and could not continue.
The NRSL charged Karoi United with causing the abandonment and awarded Scottland FC three points, which moved them to the top of the league.
Scottland FC secured the top spot in the NRSL with 87 points after a 3-1 win over Black Mambas on Friday, finishing two points ahead of second-placed MWOS.
ZIFA chief executive officer Yvonne Manwa formally acknowledged Karoi United’s appeal and notified them of the scheduled hearing. She wrote:
The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform you that your matter has been duly noted.
The Appeals Committee is provisionally scheduled to sit on the 14th of November at 11am.
Should you wish to submit any further materials, please do so before the set date. We have also written to the Northern Region requesting the record of proceedings.
