ZIFA To Deliberate On Karoi United’s Appeal

8 minutes ago Mon, 11 Nov 2024 10:57:59 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) Appeals Committee will meet on Thursday this week to review the case between Karoi United and Scottland FC.

Karoi United is appealing a decision by the ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) to award Scottland FC a 3-0 win from their abandoned match on September 15.

The match was called off in the 88th minute with the score tied at 1-1 after referee Mathew Dingo was reportedly hit by a missile and could not continue.

