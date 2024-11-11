Zimbabwe Plans Automatic Voter Registration For 18-Year-Olds

7 minutes ago Mon, 11 Nov 2024 10:34:59 GMT

Zimbabweans turning 18 will be automatically added to the voters’ roll under a new system which the government plans to introduce before the 2028 elections.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill will transfer voter registration responsibility from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Civil Registry Department (CRD).

The CRD will use biometric and personal data collected during national ID applications to automatically register eligible voters.

