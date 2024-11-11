Zimbabwe Plans Automatic Voter Registration For 18-Year-Olds
Zimbabweans turning 18 will be automatically added to the voters’ roll under a new system which the government plans to introduce before the 2028 elections.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill will transfer voter registration responsibility from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Civil Registry Department (CRD).
The CRD will use biometric and personal data collected during national ID applications to automatically register eligible voters.
Voters will be assigned to polling stations based on the residential address used during ID card registration.
Those who change addresses can update this information before registration to ensure correct polling station assignment.
The Registrar-General’s Office will automatically remove deceased individuals from the voters’ roll once a death certificate is issued.
The proposed amendments will remove the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) from its role in delimiting constituency boundaries.
The government is considering reinstating an independent commission to handle this responsibility, as was the case before 2009.
More: Pindula News