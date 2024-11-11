Zimbabweans Fear Spillover Of Mozambique Post-Election Violence

ZANU PF has been accused of playing a role in the alleged election manipulation, particularly after reports surfaced of hundreds of Zimbabweans registering to vote in Mozambique’s elections. However, the ruling party has vehemently denied any involvement in election rigging.

In Zimbabwe’s Manicaland province, especially in areas like Nyanga, Honde Valley, Cashel Valley, and Mutare, residents are living in fear that violence could spill over the border.

Muchaenda Korera, a resident of Honde Valley, told NewsDay that people in the area are anxious, fearing they may be targeted if the unrest intensifies. He said:

I witnessed the Mozambique civil war between FRELIMO and RENAMO from 1977 to 1992 and those of us who are staying near the border were affected as some of the villagers were killed and what is happening now is of great concern to us.

Another villager in Chipinge said: “We have heard of the reports of violence in Mozambique and we are living in fear that we might be caught in the crossfire.”

Last week, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, advised Zimbabweans to remain indoors until the unrest in Mozambique subsides.

In an interview with NewsDay, ZANU PF’s Manicaland chairperson, Tawanda Mukodza, said Zimbabwe maintains strong and friendly relations with Mozambique, despite the ongoing tensions. Said Mukodza:

We do not think things will go out of control under the leadership of Southern African Development Community chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa. Yes, we share the same border with Mozambique but we are safe.

South Africa temporarily closed its border with Mozambique last week as post-election violence in the neighbouring country escalated.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is set to host an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Harare.

The summit, running from November 16 to 20, will focus on the recent general elections in Mozambique and Botswana, as well as the ongoing situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment