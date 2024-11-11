ZRP Captures Goromonzi Farm Robbery Suspect After CCTV Images Shared

The robbers, armed with machetes and pistols, gained access to the farm by cutting through a backyard fence.

They entered the house through an open kitchen door, where they attacked the farm owners and stole cash, clothing, two speakers, three cellphones, laptops, jewellery, groceries, and three firearms.

In a statement released on November 10, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Shonhiwa had admitted to his involvement in the robbery and had implicated his accomplices in the crime. Said Comm. Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Sarezi Shonhiwa (57) in connection with the robbery case.

On 09th November 2024 detectives from CID Homicide, Harare arrested the suspect at Zin’anga Village, Seke after receiving information that he was one of the suspects captured on CCTV for the robbery incident. The suspect admitted to being one of the suspects and implicated Godfrey Mapanzure, Brian Chiyanwa, Tawanda Manokore and Mhofu (no further particulars known) as his accomplices. Investigations by the detectives revealed that Godfrey Mapanzure and Tawanda Manokore were arrested on 09th November 2024 in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred in Mutorashanga. Sarezi Shonhiwa and his accomplices are also clearing another case of armed robbery which occurred on 26th October 2024 along Christon Bank Road, Christon Bank, where a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle, registration number AEE 6525, a Star pistol, five cellphones and USD 760. 00 cash were stolen.

Commissioner Nyathi commended members of the public for ongoing support and cooperation in the fight against crime.

He also appealed for further assistance, urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects to come forward.

He encouraged the public to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703634, send a WhatsApp message to 0712 800197, or report directly to the nearest police station.

