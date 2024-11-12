Chipezeze Open To Warriors Return

10 minutes ago Tue, 12 Nov 2024 13:43:02 GMT

Elvis Chipezeze, the 34-year-old former Chicken Inn goalkeeper, said that he would want to play for the Warriors again if the opportunity arises.

Chipezeze is currently plying his trade in South Africa with Limpopo-based Magesi in the Betway Premiership.

He has been in impressive form, earning the Man of the Match award in three consecutive Carling Black Label Cup games, along with a total of R300,000 in prize money.

