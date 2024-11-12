Chipezeze Open To Warriors Return
Elvis Chipezeze, the 34-year-old former Chicken Inn goalkeeper, said that he would want to play for the Warriors again if the opportunity arises.
Chipezeze is currently plying his trade in South Africa with Limpopo-based Magesi in the Betway Premiership.
He has been in impressive form, earning the Man of the Match award in three consecutive Carling Black Label Cup games, along with a total of R300,000 in prize money.
When asked if representing Zimbabwe is still something he thinks about, Chipezeze said:
Why would I turn down such an opportunity? I still want to represent my nation. I would love to play for the national team again.
Chipezeze last played for the Warriors in a 2020 AFCON qualifier against Algeria, during the tenure of coach Zdravko Logarusic.
The former Baroka captain is confident that the Warriors can secure a positive result against Kenya on Friday and qualify for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco. He said:
They (the Warriors) have done so well and fought hard to reach where they are. I believe in the team, a draw or win against Kenya is possible.
At 34, Chipezeze is still in excellent form, and given that the current first-choice goalkeeper, Washington Arubi, is 39, there’s no reason why he couldn’t make a return to the Warriors if he continues to perform at this level.
More: Pindula News