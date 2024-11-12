Free Condom Distribution In Zimbabwe Under Threat

This is not enough and it is being supplemented by donors who then come in such as Global Fund and other international donors who come with other funds to procure ARVs as well as some prevention commodities like condoms.

Maybe we need to be aware that donors are now scaling down in general in terms of supporting the HIV response.

Meaning to say where we thought we were entitled to free condoms, maybe it’s about time we should start thinking of having a condom budget as responsible people.

If you are a man and say at my home there are no condoms, well that is food for thought. We need to come out of that dependence syndrome and think in terms of us being independent.